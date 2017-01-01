SC-LIVE PROCEEDINGS - SC to hear plea on live streaming of top court's proceedings

Contributed by NAMPA / PTI.

New Delhi, Jan 18 (PTI) The Supreme Court today agreed to hear a petition filed by a senior lawyer seeking live streaming of judicial proceedings in the top court on matters of constitutional and national importance.

A bench of Chief Justice Dipak Misra and Justices A M Khanwilkar and D Y Chandrachud said the matter will be listed in due course of time.

In a bid to bring in transparency, the top court had last year allowed the installation of CCTV video recording with audio in trial courts and t ...