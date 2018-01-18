Russia-weather-religion

Contributed by NAMPA / AFP.

Extreme cold snap hits Russia ahead of Epiphany icy plunges

=(Video)=

Moscow, Jan 18, 2018 (AFP) - Temperatures in Siberia fell to extremely low levels on Thursday as Russian Christians prepared to plunge into ice holes in traditional celebrations marking the baptism of Jesus Christ.

In the Sakha Republic, a region in Russia's Far East around 5,300 kilometres (3,300 miles) east of Moscow, temperatures dropped to minus 68 degrees celsius (minus 90 Fahrenheit).

Local authorities had al ...