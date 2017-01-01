China's first national park to open in 2020

Contributed by NAMPA / Xinhua.

XINING, Jan. 18 (Xinhua) -- China's first national park in the Sanjiangyuan area will open in 2020, the administration bureau said Wednesday.

The park in the southern part of northwest China's Qinghai Province was established to protect the headwaters of the Yangtze, Yellow and Lancang (Mekong) rivers.

The administration bureau of Sanjiangyuan National Park started trial operations of the park, a vast wetland and grassland area on the Qinghai-Tibet Plateau, two years ago.

The bureau plans ...