City of Cape Town tightens water restrictions further as Day Zero approaches

Songezo Ndlendle

CAPE TOWN, January 18 (ANA) - The City of Cape Town announced drastic new water usage curbing measures on Thursday, including that the daily usage limit drops from 87 to 50 litres per person per day.

Cape Town mayor Patricia de Lille said Cape Town had "reached a point of no return" and that reaching Day Zero on April 21 is "now very likely".

The new regulations come into effect on February ...