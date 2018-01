Stocks-markets-Japan-oepn

Tokyo stocks open higher tracking rallies on Wall Street

Tokyo, Jan 18, 2018 (AFP) - Tokyo stocks opened higher on Thursday, tracking rallies on Wall Street, where investor enthusiasm sent all three major indices to record finishes.

The Nikkei 225 index gained 0.86 percent, or 204.62 points, to 24,072.96 in early trade, while the broader Topix index was up 0.77 percent, or 14.60 points, at 1,905.42.

