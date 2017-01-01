UPDATE 1-Soccer-Chelsea through on penalties, Bournemouth lose to Wigan

Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.

(Recasts with Chelsea result)

LONDON, Jan 17 (Reuters) - Chelsea won a penalty shootout to beat second tier Norwich City on Wednesday and sneak into the FA Cup fourth round following a tempestuous replay that ended 1-1 after extra time with the Premier League champions reduced to nine men.

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte was fuming at the final whistle after Pedro and Alvaro Morata were dismissed in extra time and two penalty appeals had been waved away, but the Premier League champions regained t ...