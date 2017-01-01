BC-US--Nielsens 1st Ld-W, 0451
Contributed by NAMPA / Associated Press.
Football's divisional round viewership down 16 percent<
Eds: Adds details, byline.<
By DAVID BAUDER<
AP Media Writer<
NEW YORK (AP) - Television viewership for the NFL's divisional round playoff games was down 16 percent compared to last year, offering ammunition to critics of the football league, but there are a couple of compelling explanations.
The weekend's four games averaged 30.43 million viewers, off from 36.22 million the year before, the Nielsen company said. The NFL h ...
Subscribe