Trump says Russia undermining N.Korea sanctions

Washington, Jan 17, 2018 (AFP) - US President Donald Trump on Wednesday accused Russia of undermining international sanctions against North Korea and weakening efforts to curb Kim Jong-Un's nuclear weapons program.

"Russia is not helping us at all with North Korea," Trump told the Reuters news agency.

"What China is helping us with, Russia is denting."

Last month, Trump had already denounc ...