MH-NCLT-TATA-MISTRY - Mistry removed as Tata Sons board lost confidence in him: Singhvi

Contributed by NAMPA / PTI.

Mumbai, Jan 17 (PTI) The Tata Sons told the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) today that Cyrus Mistry was removed from the chairpersonship of the company as its board had lost confidence in him.

Tata Sons' counsel Abhishek Manu Singhvi, who was arguing before the Mumbai bench of the NCLT, reaffirmed that the nominee trustee directors of the company had no personal interest in Mistry's removal.

Mistry was removed only because the company's board had "lost confidence in him," he said, adding it ...