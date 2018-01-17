Tennis-Open-AUS-Sabalenka-grunting

Contributed by NAMPA / AFP.

Tennis: Grunter Sabalenka feels Aussie wrath

=(Picture)=

Melbourne, Jan 17, 2018 (AFP) - Maria Sharapova and Victoria Azarenka are well known for it and now tennis has a new shrieker and grunter, who was so loud at the Australian Open the crowd started imitating her.

Rising Belarusian star Aryna Sabalenka's screeching got so grating in her Australian Open clash with local hope Ashleigh Barty late Tuesday that the irritated centre court crowd began mocking the 19-year-old.

It prompted ...