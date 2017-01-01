BC-US--Ford-Outlook, 0141

Ford says profits will fall in 2018

DETROIT (AP) - Ford Motor Co. says its pretax earnings will likely fall in 2018 as U.S. sales soften, commodity costs increase and it invests heavily in new electric and hybrid vehicles.

Ford expects to earn between $1.45 and $1.70 per share this year. That would be down from 2017's preliminary adjusted earnings of $1.78 a share.

Ford's 2017 profit fell short of t ...