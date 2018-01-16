fbl-Argentina-ARG-Maradona

Contributed by NAMPA / AFP.

Maradona daughter's wedding fuels family drama

Buenos Aires, Jan 16, 2018 (AFP) - Football legend Diego Maradona has some larger than life family drama on his plate: bad blood between a ready-to-wed daughter and his current wife.

Dalma Maradona is due to marry Andres Caldarelli in April and apparently failed to invite her stepmother.

Argentine media are buzzing over whether the soccer star, who coaches Al Fujairah SC, will attend at all.

Asked about his plans in Dubai by Diario Popu ...