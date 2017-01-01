BC-US--Treasury Bills, 0224

Contributed by NAMPA / Associated Press.

Rates mixed at weekly US Treasury bill auction<

WASHINGTON (AP) - Interest rates on short-term Treasury bills were mixed in Tuesday's auction with rates on three-month bills unchanged while rates on six-month bills rose to their highest levels in more than nine years.

The Treasury Department auctioned $48 billion in three-month bills at a discount rate of 1.430 percent, unchanged from last week. Another $42 billion in six-month bills was auctioned at a discount rate of 1.600 percent, up from 1.5 ...