BC-US--Payday Lending Ru, 0607

Contributed by NAMPA / Associated Press.

Consumer watchdog considering repeal of payday lending rule<

AP Photo NYBZ280-1127172105<

Eds: Additional detail. With AP Photos.<

By KEN SWEET<

AP Business Writer<

NEW YORK (AP) - The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau has decided to reconsider a key set of rules enacted last year that would have protected consumers against harmful payday lenders.

The bureau, which came under control of the Trump administration late last year, said in a statement Tuesday that it plans ...