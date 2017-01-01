BC-US--Religious Freedom, 0227

Contributed by NAMPA / Associated Press.

Justice Dept backs archdiocese in Christmas transit ad fight<

Eds: Expands with background.<

WASHINGTON (AP) - The Justice Department on Tuesday threw its support behind the Archdiocese of Washington in a court fight to have its Christmas fundraising ads displayed on D.C. buses.

The archdiocese sued Metro in November, arguing the transit agency's refusal to sell ad space violated its First Amendment rights. But a federal judge rejected its request to force Metro to post the ads, which show ...