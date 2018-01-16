US-automobile-earnings-Ford lead

Contributed by NAMPA / AFP.

Ford projects lower-than-expected 2017 profits

Detroit, Jan 16, 2018 (AFP) - Ford on Tuesday projected 2017 earnings below the level expected by analysts and said results this year would be even lower.

The second-biggest US car company forecast adjusted earnings per share of $1.78, five cents below analyst expectations, according to data released ahead of a presentation by Ford chief financial officer Bob Shanks at the Deutsche Bank auto conference Tuesday night.

Ford blamed "external head ...