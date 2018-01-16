Peru-politics-pardon-Fujimori-health

Contributed by NAMPA / AFP.

Pardoned Peru ex-president leaves hospital

By Roberto CORTIJO

Lima, Jan 16, 2018 (AFP) - Alberto Fujimori, Peru's pardoned former president who was until recently serving a 25-year sentence for human rights abuses, was discharged from hospital Tuesday after receiving treatment for cardiac arrhythmia.

Fujimori, 79, was hospitalized at the end of last year and treated for various ailments. "He is under careful medical observation," his doctor Alejandro Aguin ...