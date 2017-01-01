BC-US--CIA Officer Arres, 0306

Contributed by NAMPA / Associated Press.

Ex-CIA officer arrested, charged with keeping documents<

Eds: Updates with more details from court documents. Adds byline.<

By MATTHEW BARAKAT<

Associated Press<

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) - A former CIA officer has been arrested and charged with illegally retaining classified records, including names and phone numbers of covert CIA assets.

Jerry Chun Shing Lee, 53, was arrested Monday night after arriving at JFK International Airport. He made an initial appearance Tuesday in federal ...