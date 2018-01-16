Fbl-ENG-FACup 2ndlead

Football: VAR helps Leicester advance to FA Cup fourth round

By Steven GRIFFITHS

London, Jan 16, 2018 (AFP) - Leicester made history as English football's first beneficiaries of the Video Assistant Referee system after the replay technology was used to award their second goal in a 2-0 FA Cup win over Fleetwood on Tuesday.

When Leicester striker Kelechi Iheanacho ran onto a Riyad Mahrez pass to slot home in the 77th minute of the third roun ...