Iran says U.S. army plan in Syria border "blatant interference"

Contributed by NAMPA / Xinhua.

TEHRAN, Jan. 16 (Xinhua) -- Iran's Foreign Ministry denounced the U.S. plan to set up an army force near Syria's border with Turkey and Iraq as a "blatant interference" in Syria's domestic affairs, Press TV reported Tuesday.

The U.S. plan is a "clear example" of interference in Syria's internal affairs, which complicates the crisis and leads to instability, Foreign Ministry spokesman Bahram Qasemi said.

Qasemi urged Washington to reverse what he called "destructive" policies in the Middle East.< ...