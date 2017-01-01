Chinese vessel to conduct scientific research in Philippines waters

Contributed by NAMPA / Xinhua.

BEIJING, Jan. 16 (Xinhua) -- Chinese research ship Kexue will conduct research from January to February in waters under the Philippines jurisdiction, a Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson said Tuesday.

According to media reports, the Philippine presidential palace announced that Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte had decided to allow China to conduct research with the University of the Philippines in the Benham Rise, which sits off the country's east coast.

China welcomes the Philippine side ...