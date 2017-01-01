BC-CYC--Tour de France-B, 0095

2019 Tour will honor 1st victory of 5-time champion Merckx<

BRUSSELS (AP) - The 2019 Tour de France will start in Brussels to honor the 50th anniversary of Eddy Merckx's first victory and will include the iconic Wall of Geraardsbergen climb during the opening weekend.

The first stage of the Tour will have the Wall, for decades the toughest climb in the Ronde of Flanders classic, early but the stage is still set up for a sprint finish close to the royal palace.

The se ...