UPDATE 1-Kosovo Serb leader shot dead in northern town
PRISTINA, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Kosovan Serb leader Oliver
Ivanovic, who was standing trial over the killings of ethnic
Albanians during the 1998-99 war, was shot dead outside his
party office in the northern town of Mitrovica on Tuesday, a
state prosecutor said.
In a protest against the killing, Serbia said it would quit
the ongoing round of a European Union-sponsored dialogue between
Belgrade and Pristina on the norm ...
