UPDATE 1-Kosovo Serb leader shot dead in northern town

Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.

(Adds details, Serbian, Kosovo gvt reaction)

PRISTINA, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Kosovan Serb leader Oliver

Ivanovic, who was standing trial over the killings of ethnic

Albanians during the 1998-99 war, was shot dead outside his

party office in the northern town of Mitrovica on Tuesday, a

state prosecutor said.

In a protest against the killing, Serbia said it would quit

the ongoing round of a European Union-sponsored dialogue between

Belgrade and Pristina on the norm ...