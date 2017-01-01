MH-FIRING - Three killed after head constable opens fire

Contributed by NAMPA / PTI.

Pune, Jan 16 (PTI) Three persons were today killed when a head constable of the India Reserve Battalion (IRB), posted at the State Reserve Police Force (SRPF) camp, allegedly opened fire on them at Daund town near here, a police official said.

Following the incident, the suspect locked himself inside a flat and the police was trying to bring him out, he said.

One of the deceased was a relative of the constable, the official said, adding that further details were awaited.

Daund is around 80 ...