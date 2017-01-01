HR-HOODA - Law and order situation in Haryana "worrisome", Khattar government should resign: Hooda

Contributed by NAMPA / PTI.

Chandigarh, Jan 16 (PTI) Describing the law and order situation as "worrisome" in Haryana, the opposition Congress today demanded resignation of Manohar Lal Khattar led- government for its alleged failure in controlling things.

With a number of rape incidents being reported from different parts of the state over the past few days, former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda said the party legislators will meet here tomorrow to discuss the burning issue and "rising crime graph" of the state .

"Th ...