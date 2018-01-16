Tennis-Open-AUS-Federer lead
Tennis: Federer dazzles under Melbourne lights
Melbourne, Jan 16, 2018 (AFP) - Defending champion Roger Federer dazzled under the Australian Open lights to waltz through to the second round with a straight sets win over Aljaz Bedene on Tuesday.
The ageless Swiss marvel, rated as the favourite to win his 20th Grand Slam title, thrilled the Rod Laver Arena crowd with a virtuoso performance.
The second seed cruised to a 6-3, 6-4, 6- ...
