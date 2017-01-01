Chinese yuan strengthens to 6.4372 against USD Tuesday

Contributed by NAMPA / Xinhua.

BEIJING, Jan. 16 (Xinhua) -- The central parity rate of the Chinese currency renminbi, or the yuan, strengthened 202 basis points to 6.4372 against the U.S. dollar Tuesday, according to the China Foreign Exchange Trade System.

In China's spot foreign exchange market, the yuan is allowed to rise or fall by 2 percent from the central parity rate each trading day.

The central parity rate of the yuan against the U.S. dollar is based on a weighted average of prices offered by market makers before the ...