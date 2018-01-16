US-Detroit-auto-show-Daimler-pollution

Daimler struggling with European emissions standards

Detroit, Jan 16, 2018 (AFP) - The chief executive of Daimler said Monday at the Detroit auto show that his company cannot currently guarantee it can meet tougher European CO2 emissions standards taking effect in several years.

Dieter Zetsche, CEO of the maker of Mercedes-Benz luxury vehicles, told reporters he "can't guarantee" to meet tightening emission standards in 2021.

"It's a huge challenge for everyone," he told ...