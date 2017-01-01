BC-US--Mall Parking Gara, 0120

Contributed by NAMPA / Associated Press.

1 shot, wounded in parking garage outside Rhode Island mall<

Eds: APNewsNow. Updates with age of victim and that the person was targeted, police reviewing security camera footage.<

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) - One person has been shot and wounded in a parking garage outside a Rhode Island shopping mall, leading to an evacuation of the mall and a search for any suspects.

The shooting happened Monday afternoon on the second floor of the Providence Place mall parking garage outside a door to Nords ...