Canada-crime-theft-hacking
Contributed by NAMPA / AFP.
Canadian man charged over leak of three bn hacked accounts
Montreal, Jan 15, 2018 (AFP) - An Ontario man made his first court appearance Monday to answer charges of running a website that collected personal and password data from some three billion accounts, and sold them for profit.
Jordan Evan Bloom, 27, of Thornhill earned some Can$247,000 ($198,800 US) by selling the data for a "small fee" via leakedsource.com, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police said in a statement.
The information was ...
