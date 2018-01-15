Canada-crime-theft-hacking

Contributed by NAMPA / AFP.

Canadian man charged over leak of three bn hacked accounts

Montreal, Jan 15, 2018 (AFP) - An Ontario man made his first court appearance Monday to answer charges of running a website that collected personal and password data from some three billion accounts, and sold them for profit.

Jordan Evan Bloom, 27, of Thornhill earned some Can$247,000 ($198,800 US) by selling the data for a "small fee" via leakedsource.com, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police said in a statement.

The information was ...