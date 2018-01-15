Belgium-explosion lead

Five injured in gas explosion in Belgium's Antwerp

Brusssels, Belgium, Jan 15, 2018 (AFP) - At least five people were injured, including two seriously, when a gas explosion caused a building to collapse in Belgium's port city of Antwerp, police and media said.

Police said emergency services were in contact with three people who are conscious under the debris in addition to the five people who were hurt.

They added that up ...