The Namibia Press Agency, (NAMPA), was established in 1991 as a national news agency responsible for the distribution of local, regional and international news.

UPDATE 1-Collapse of Colombian bridge kills nine workers, injures five

Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.

(Adds visit by transportation minister)
BOGOTA, Jan 15 (Reuters) - At least nine construction
workers were killed and five injured when a
partially-constructed bridge collapsed in central Colombia on
Monday, an official from the disaster response agency said.
The bridge, located in Chirajara on the border of
Cundinamarca and Meta provinces, was to be part of the highway
that connects the capital Bogota and the city of Villavicencio,
and was not yet in public u ...

 

