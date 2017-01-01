UPDATE 1-Collapse of Colombian bridge kills nine workers, injures five

Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.

(Adds visit by transportation minister)

BOGOTA, Jan 15 (Reuters) - At least nine construction

workers were killed and five injured when a

partially-constructed bridge collapsed in central Colombia on

Monday, an official from the disaster response agency said.

The bridge, located in Chirajara on the border of

Cundinamarca and Meta provinces, was to be part of the highway

that connects the capital Bogota and the city of Villavicencio,

and was not yet in public u ...