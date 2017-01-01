UPDATE 1-Collapse of Colombian bridge kills nine workers, injures five
BOGOTA, Jan 15 (Reuters) - At least nine construction
workers were killed and five injured when a
partially-constructed bridge collapsed in central Colombia on
Monday, an official from the disaster response agency said.
The bridge, located in Chirajara on the border of
Cundinamarca and Meta provinces, was to be part of the highway
that connects the capital Bogota and the city of Villavicencio,
and was not yet in public u ...
