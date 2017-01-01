Cranberries lead singer Dolores O'Riordan dies in London

Contributed by NAMPA / Xinhua.

DUBLIN, Jan. 15 (Xinhua) -- Dolores O'Riordan, lead singer of The Cranberries, a world famous Irish rock band, was found dead at her hotel room in London on Monday morning, reported local media RTE.

According to the report, the 46-year-old Irish singer was found dead at about 9:00 a.m. local time inside a hotel room in London where she stayed for a short recording session.

A statement from O'Riordan's publicist confirmed her death by saying that "family members are devastated to hear the break ...