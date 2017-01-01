PAK-INDIA-LD SOLDIERS - Pak says 4 soldiers killed by India along LoC

Contributed by NAMPA / PTI.

By Sajjad Hussain

Islamabad, Jan 15 (PTI) Pakistan Army today said it lost four of its soldiers in a cross-border firing by India across the Line of Control (LoC) and claimed to have killed three Indian troops.

They were fired upon and hit by heavy mortar rounds while carrying out "line communication maintenance" along the LoC in Kotli sector's Jandrot area, the army's media wing Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement.

Four Pakist ...