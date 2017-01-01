NFL notebook: Roethlisberger returning for 2018 season
Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger told reporters he plans on
playing next season in the aftermath of his team's 45-42 division-round loss
to the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday.
Roethlisberger cited the fact that his starting offensive line will return for
the 2018 season as a reason why.
"I don't know about contracts and who is coming back, but I know the guys up
front are and that makes it good for me," Roethlisberger said. "So, I look
forward to n ...
Subscribe