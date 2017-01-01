BC-US--Hawaii-Mistaken M, 0556

Contributed by NAMPA / Associated Press.

The Latest: Trump promises involvement after Hawaii alert<

AP Photo HIHON102-0113181323, NY131-0113181855, RPAM101-0113180959, RPJK103-0113181017, HIHON101-0819171000, NY133-0113181925<

Eds: Updates with Trump statements. With BC-US--Hawaii-Mistaken Missile Alert<

HONOLULU (AP) - The Latest on a missile threat mistakenly sent by Hawaii officials (all times local):

3:30 p.m.

President Donald Trump says the federal government will "get involved" with Hawaii following the false al ...