US-politics-immigration-Trump WRAP

Contributed by NAMPA / AFP.

Trump says immigration deal 'probably dead'

By Jim MANNION

=(Picture)=

ATTENTION - RECASTS, UPDATES with Trump comments ///

Washington, Jan 15, 2018 (AFP) - US President Donald Trump vehemently denied Sunday that he was a racist, after his vulgar disparagement of African countries and Haiti complicated a bipartisan deal on immigration.

"I'm not a racist. I am the least racist person you have ever interviewed," Trump told reporters at the Trump International Golf Club in West Pa ...