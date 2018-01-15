The Namibia Press Agency, (NAMPA), was established in 1991 as a national news agency responsible for the distribution of local, regional and international news.

Stocks-Japan-IPO-telecommunication lead

Contributed by NAMPA / AFP.

Japan's SoftBank Group soars on listing reports
ATTENTION - ADDS background on SoftBank Group, UPDATES stock movement ///
Tokyo, Jan 15, 2018 (AFP) - Shares in Japan's SoftBank Group soared six percent Monday on reports it could list its mobile unit, raising up to $18 billion in one of the country's biggest public offerings.
In a statement, SoftBank Group insisted no decision had been made, but acknowledged the listing was an "option."
"We are always studying various capital strategy ...

 

Subscribe
Email page

Connect with Us