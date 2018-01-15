Stocks-Japan-IPO-telecommunication lead

Japan's SoftBank Group soars on listing reports

Tokyo, Jan 15, 2018 (AFP) - Shares in Japan's SoftBank Group soared six percent Monday on reports it could list its mobile unit, raising up to $18 billion in one of the country's biggest public offerings.

In a statement, SoftBank Group insisted no decision had been made, but acknowledged the listing was an "option."

