REFILE-Trump says 'I'm not a racist,' willing to reach deal on DACA
Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.
(Refiles to fix wording in quote to "have ever interviewed"
instead of "you will ever interview." Note language that may
offend some readers)
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Jan 14 (Reuters) - U.S. President
Donald Trump said on Sunday that he is "not a racist" despite
reports of his derogatory comments about immigrants from Haiti
and Africa, adding that he was "ready, willing and able" to
reach a deal to protect immigrants brought to the United States
as children.
