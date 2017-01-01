REFILE-Trump says 'I'm not a racist,' willing to reach deal on DACA

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Jan 14 (Reuters) - U.S. President

Donald Trump said on Sunday that he is "not a racist" despite

reports of his derogatory comments about immigrants from Haiti

and Africa, adding that he was "ready, willing and able" to

reach a deal to protect immigrants brought to the United States

as children.

