Ozuna excited to join playoff contender in St. Louis<

By KURT VOIGT

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Marcell Ozuna knew he was likely to be traded when the Miami Marlins began their salary purge during the offseason, and he paid special attention to the rumors about where he might play this year.

The new St. Louis Cardinals outfielder couldn't be happier with where he wound up, even if he'll always ...