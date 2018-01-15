The Namibia Press Agency, (NAMPA), was established in 1991 as a national news agency responsible for the distribution of local, regional and international news.

US-politics-immigration lead

Contributed by NAMPA / AFP.

Trump: 'I'm not a racist'
By Olivia HAMPTON
=(Picture)=
ATTENTION - ADDS DACA comments ///
Washington, Jan 15, 2018 (AFP) - President Donald Trump insisted Sunday that he was "not a racist," after his reported denunciation of immigration from "shithole" countries triggered a global firestorm of criticism.
Trump on Friday tweeted a convoluted denial about the comments, which were reported by The Washington Post and The New York Times and confirmed by Democratic Senator Dick Durb ...

 

Subscribe
Email page

Connect with Us