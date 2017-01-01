BC-GLF--Camera Strike 3r, 0511

Contributed by NAMPA / Associated Press.

Golf Channel cameramen walk out on coverage amid Sony Open<

AP Photo HIMG102-0114180801, HIMG101-0113181219, HIMG101-0114180802<

Eds: Corrects to "La Quinta" in fourth paragraph. With AP Photos.<

By DOUG FERGUSON<

AP Golf Writer<

HONOLULU (AP) - Union workers for video and audio production at Golf Channel events walked out Sunday over stalled contract negotiations, leading to limited coverage of the final round at the Sony Open and two other events in the Bahamas and Florida.