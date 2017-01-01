BC-CAR--Obit-Gurney 1st , 0297

Racing pioneer Dan Gurney dead from pneumonia complications

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. (AP) - Dan Gurney, the first driver to win in Formula One, IndyCar and NASCAR, died Sunday from complications of pneumonia. He was 86.

His wife, Evi, announced his death in a statement distributed by All American Racers, Inc.

"With one last smile on his handsome face, Dan drove off into the unknown just bef ...