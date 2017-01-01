Colombia's ELN rebels must halt attacks, restart talks -UN
BOGOTA, Jan 14 (Reuters) - Colombia's ELN rebel group must
cease attacks and re-start peace talks with the government to
end more than a half-century of war, United Nations Secretary
General Antonio Guterres said on Sunday, amid renewed violence
after the end of a ceasefire between the two sides.
The National Liberation Army (ELN) guerrilla group and the
government of President Juan Manuel Santos have been in formal
peace talks for nearly a year, but the rebels laun ...
