Canadiens' Phillip Danault released from hospital<
MONTREAL (AP) - Montreal Canadiens forward Phillip Danault was released from a hospital Sunday after tests for a head injury.
Danault was hit in the head by Boston defenseman Zdeno Chara's slap shot Saturday night and taken off the ice on a stretcher.
"Phillip Danault was released from the hospital earlier to ...
