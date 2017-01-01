BC-HKN--Canadiens-Danaul, 0192

Canadiens' Phillip Danault released from hospital<

MONTREAL (AP) - Montreal Canadiens forward Phillip Danault was released from a hospital Sunday after tests for a head injury.

Danault was hit in the head by Boston defenseman Zdeno Chara's slap shot Saturday night and taken off the ice on a stretcher.

"Phillip Danault was released from the hospital earlier to ...