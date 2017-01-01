BC-GLF--Diamond Resorts , 0282

Scott Parel wins Diamond Resorts Invitational in playoff<

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) - Scott Parel beat fellow PGA Tour Champions player Scott Dunlap on the first hole of a playoff Sunday to complete a wire-to-wire victory in the Diamond Resorts Invitational.

The 52-year-old Parel won the 32-player professional division with a par on the extra hole, the 203-yard 18th at Tranquilo Golf Club. Dunlap hit a fat shot short into water and made a double bogey.

