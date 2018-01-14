US-auto-show-computers

Contributed by NAMPA / AFP.

US to 'carefully' review GM request on autonomous car: Chao

Detroit, Jan 14, 2018 (AFP) - Regulators will "carefully and responsibly" review General Motors' request to test an autonomous car without a steering wheel, US Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao said Sunday.

"It is now coming to the stage with the rapid advancement of self-driving technology that this request is now a reality," Chao said on the sidelines of the Detroit Auto Show.

"So we will view the petition carefully and respo ...