Contributed by NAMPA / AFP.

Football: Guardiola urges City to learn from Anfield pain

By Steven GRIFFITHS

Liverpool, Jan 14, 2018 (AFP) - Pep Guardiola has challenged his Manchester City stars to use their dramatic 4-3 defeat at Liverpool as a warning to guard against complacency.

Guardiola's side saw their 30-match unbeaten run in the Premier League come to a stunning end at Anfield on Sunday.

The leaders fell behind to Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain's early opener and although Leroy Sane equa ...