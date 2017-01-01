CRICKET-ODI-AUS-ENG: Roy's maximum destroys Australia in record run chase

Contributed by NAMPA / ANA.

ANA Sports Reporter MELBOURNE, Australia, January 14 (ANA) â Jason Roy's fabulous 180 saw England cruise to their target of 304, a total built on the back of an Aaron Finch hundred on Sunday in the 1st ODI in Melbourne.

England ended up 5-wicket winners with 7 balls remaining at the MCG.

When England were last playing one-day cricket in Australia they were, by their own admission, quite dreadful. The England ...