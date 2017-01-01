Burning oil tanker totally sinks: authority

Contributed by NAMPA / Xinhua.

BEIJING, Jan. 14 (Xinhua) -- The oil tanker which caught fire after it collided with a freighter in the East China Sea a week ago sunk Sunday afternoon, China's maritime authority said.

The State Oceanic Administration (SOA) said in a statement that it had detected fires and dense black smoke in a large area around the Panama-registered oil tanker Sanchi at around 10 a.m. Sunday and the entire ship sunk at around 3 p.m.

A large amount of spilled oil is still burning on the surface around the sit ...